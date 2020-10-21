Poland faces restriction upgrade, but no lockdown, PM says

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister has signaled that the whole country faces being placed on the highest restriction level short of a full lockdown, as health authorities registered a record in new confirmed COVID-19 infections. Mateusz Morawiecki said he would like the current “red zones” to be extended nationwide, starting Saturday. That means wearing masks outdoors, ban on gatherings and limits of public transport passengers. Earlier Wednesday Morawiecki spoke against full lockdown. On Wednesday, Poland registered a record of over 10,000 new confirmed infections, bringing the total to almost 203,000 in a country of some 38 million.