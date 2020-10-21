‘Panicked’ Sen. Ron Johnson touts Trump to Wisconsin leaders

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A “panicked” Sen. Ron Johnson is urging members of the state chamber of commerce in battleground Wisconsin to vote for President Donald Trump. The Republican Johnson said Wednesday during a virtual meeting with Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce that he has been praying for a victory and “the other side is not in love with this country.” The Republican Johnson says he understands that people in Wisconsin “are not real nuts about a New York street fighter.” A Democratic Party spokesman called Johnson ”Wisconsin’s biggest embarrassment.”