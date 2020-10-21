Pandemic relief faces uncertainty in postelection session

WASHINGTON (AP) — Negotiations on a COVID-19 relief bill are inching forward, but it’s clear that the window for action before the Nov. 3 election is closing and the issue will be tossed to a postelection lame-duck session of Congress. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke again on Wednesday, but her office signaled no rea progress. But President Donald Trump’s chief of staff says Pelosi is slow-walking the talks and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is warning against a costly deal that could drive a wedge between the president and his fellow Republicans. No one knows whether Election Day will bring much more clarity.