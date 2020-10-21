Palestinian official Erekat undergoes bronchostomy

JERUSALEM (AP) — Saeb Erekat’s daughter says the senior Palestinian official has undergone a bronchostomy as part of his treatment for COVID-19. Salam Erekat said Wednesday it would take several days to get the results of the procedure, which checks the condition of the lungs and air passages. She says on Twitter that her father remains intubated and connected to an ECMO machine, which does the work of the lungs by transferring oxygen into blood. Erekat, who underwent a lung transplant in 2017, is in critical condition at Israel’s Hadassah Medical Center.