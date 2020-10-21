OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma to plead to 3 criminal charges

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says Purdue Pharma, the company that makes OxyContin, will plead guilty to three federal criminal charges as part of a settlement of more than $8 billion.

OxyContin is the powerful prescription painkiller that experts say helped touch off an opioid epidemic.

The charges include conspiracy to defraud the United States and violating federal anti-kickback laws.

The deal doesn't release any of the company's executives or owners from criminal liability, and a criminal investigation is ongoing.

One state attorney general says the deal fails to hold accountable members of the wealthy Sackler family who own the company.

By MICHAEL BALSAMO and GEOFF MULVIHILL Associated Press