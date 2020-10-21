Oct. 21: Record-high 31 more COVID-19 related deaths in 24 hours, 90 more hospitalizations

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 1,276 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 109,573.

The state's website says that of the 109,573 people who have tested positive, 84,623 have recovered. This is 1,160 more recoveries than what the state reported Tuesday.

The number of active positive cases in the state is 24,950.

The state is reporting 31 additional deaths within this time frame, leaving the state's death toll at 1,579. This is a record-high in Iowa for deaths within a 24-hour period.

There were 90 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 534, which is up from 501. Of those hospitalizations, 134 are in the ICU and 49 are on ventilators.

In Iowa, there's been 5,930 new tests given and a total of 911,681 people that have been tested for COVID-19.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing new data at 10 a.m. Tuesday. There were 26 more positive cases for a total of 5,926 cases in the county. There were 26 more recoveries, leaving a total of 4,326. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 96 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 8.5 percent.

LINN COUNTY

According to the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard at 10 a.m. Wednesday, there were 33 new positive cases, leaving a total of 5,111 reported cases since 10 a.m. Tuesday. There has been one additional recovery, leaving a total of 3,958 recoveries. There were three additional deaths, leaving a total of 133 deaths. There are 18 current hospitalizations in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 6.5 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Wednesday, there are 22 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Tuesday. This brings the total to 5,669 reported cases. There have been 34 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 5,019 recoveries. A total of 44,805 have been tested. There were no additional deaths, leaving the total at 30 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 5.4 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Wednesday, there are 78 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Tuesday. This brings the total to 4,778 reported cases. There were 68 more recoveries reported for a total of 3,087. A total of 34,685 people have been tested. There were two additional deaths, leaving a total of 54 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 14.4 percent.

