Nigerian forces killed 12 peaceful protesters, Amnesty says

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Amnesty International says Nigeria’s security forces have fired on two large gatherings of peaceful protesters, killing 12 people who were calling for an end to police brutality. The group says the violence happened Tuesday night. The organization says in a report that at least 56 people have died during two weeks of widespread demonstrations against police violence, including 38 on Tuesday. The #EndSARS protests began as calls for the government to close the police Special Anti-Robbery Squad. But the protests have become a much wider demand for better governance in Nigeria. The Nigerian protesters defied a curfew and faced off again with security forces on Wednesday.