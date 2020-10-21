MercyOne hosts “Free Mammo Nights”

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and MercyOne is helping out women who might have financial barriers to getting a mammogram.

The event is for woman ages 40 and older who have cost-barriers to receiving a yearly mammogram such as no insurance or high insurance deductibles.

This will be the third year for the event at MercyOne facilities in Waterloo, Cedar Falls and Oelwein.

"We had tremendous success with our past events, with many women getting a provider exam and consult in the same visit," says Kelly Flaucher, supervisor of breast care at MercyOne. "We want to make sure women don't miss out on this opportunity to get their screening without the cost barrier."

Dates for this year's Free Mammo Nights are:

Waterloo Medical Center: Thursday, October 29 from 3:30-8 p.m.

Cedar Falls Medical Center: Thursday, November 5 from 1-7 p.m.

Oelwein Medical Center: Tuesday, November 10 from 1-7 p.m.

Appointments are required and there are a limited number off slots available. To schedule an appointment, please call 319-292-2225