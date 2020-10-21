Kershaw, LA stars shine, Dodgers top Rays 8-3 in WS opener

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Clayton Kershaw, Cody Bellinger, Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers left the Tampa Bay Rays stuck in neutral to open a surreal World Series. Kershaw was dominant for six innings, Bellinger and Betts homered and the Dodgers beat the Rays 8-3 in the first World Series game played at a neutral site. A crowd of just over 11,000 in Arlington, Texas, was limited by the coronavirus and marked the smallest attendance for baseball’s top event in 111 years. Game 2 is Wednesday night.