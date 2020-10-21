Job on the line, Wray threads needle on controversial issues

WASHINGTON (AP) — Just four years into his 10-year tenure, FBI Director Christopher Wray’s future in the job is decidedly uncertain heading into next month’s presidential election. Yet oddly enough, his position is likely to be more secure if the president who appointed him loses than if he wins. President Donald Trump has escalated his rhetoric against Wray, angry over the FBI director’s stance on everything from antifa to voting fraud to Russian election interference. Wray has taken steps to assert the FBI’s independence from the White House and has broken from the president’s own messaging in important ways. But at the same time, he has avoided provoking public confrontations.