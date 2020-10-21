Hurricane Epsilon rapidly strengthens into Category 3 storm

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Epsilon has rapidly intensified into a major hurricane. Forecasters on Wednesday afternoon said the Category 3 storm is likely to miss Bermuda on Thursday, yet its effects may still be felt there, so the island is under a tropical storm warning. With 115 mph winds, Epsilon gained 50 mph in wind speed in just 24 hours, officially qualifying as a rapidly intensifying storm. It is the seventh storm this season to power up this quickly. Large swells generated by Epsilon are expected to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions along the coast of New England and Atlantic Canada during the next couple of days.