Hudson sweeps Cascade 3-0 in 2A Volleyball Regional

HUDSON(KWWL)--Class 2A Regional Volleyball-------10th ranked Hudson hosts Cascade.

A great crowd in Hudson watched the Pirates take the first set 25-10.

The second set tied at 12..but Hudson goes on a run…Sara Hansen sets Kylee Sallee for the kill… Pirates lead 13-12.

And then it is Anna Staebell with the hot hand.. Staebell serves up three straight service winners as Hudson re-takes control of this match.

And then off the Jessica Carolan set… Marli Reisner is going to tap it across for the kill…

And Hudson fans get their groove on country style…..

Hudson sweeps cascade to advance to the semifinals against eighth ranked Beckman on Saturday night.