Given to Vote: Pearl Jam gets political again during hiatus

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pearl Jam remains politically active as the band is on hiatus from live touring. The band postponed its 2020 tour that was set to promote its latest album “Gigaton” because of the coronavirus pandemic. There are tentative start dates for a 2021 tour that includes a European leg but any true kickoff for a band rocking into its fourth decade still remains unknown in the pandemic. Pearl Jam has encouraged fans to vote and asks them to take a pledge to try and mail-in their ballots. Guitarist Stone Gossard even offered free tickets to randomly selected fans on recent FaceTime calls.