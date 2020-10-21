UK-EU trade talks back on after bloc offers olive branch

BRUSSELS (AP) — The British government says it will resume trade negotiations with the European Union in London this week just days after Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared the talks over. Johnson declared the talks at an end last week, accusing the bloc of expecting Britain to make all the concessions to get a deal. He said they could only proceed if the bloc made a “fundamental” change of policy. On Wednesday, EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier struck a conciliatory note on Wednesday and said compromise would be needed from both sides to get a deal. Johnson’s office said that it was “ready to welcome the EU team to London to resume negotiations later this week.”