DUBUQUE: The Jule offering free bus rides for voters, no pass required

DUBUQUE, Iowa.(KWWL) - Dubuque voters will have the opportunity to ride to the polls free of charge on Election Day.

The Jule, Dubuque's public transportation system, is offering 'Ride to Vote' rides from 6:15 a.m. until 6:45 p.m.

Fixed-route buses will not deviate from regular routes, but will provide rides to bus stops within reasonable walking distance of polling places in Dubuque.

Upon request, transportation services staff will provide information to participants to assist with their navigation from fixed-route stops to polling places.

Details on polling places and the locations of the nearest fixed-route bus stops are available at www.cityofdubuque.org/ridetovote.

Residents can find their polling place by visiting https://gis.dbqco.org/electionpollingplaces/.

Face coverings are required while riding The Jule. Other public health measures are also in place.