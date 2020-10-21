Czechs impose more restrictions as virus cases surge

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech government has announced further restrictions to fight the coronavirus pandemic, including limits on free movement. The decision comes after a series of earlier restrictive measures failed to slow a surge in the number of new infections. The prime minister apologized for the measures but said if not taken, the Czech Republic’s health system would collapse in early to mid-November. The new restrictions go into effect on Thursday. They include the closure of many stores, shopping malls and hotels. People will be banned from leaving their homes, with some exceptions. They will still be allowed to travel to work, to do business, visit relatives, buy food and other necessities, do sports and travel abroad.