CMT Music Awards to feature trio of hosts, outdoor stages

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) — The CMT Music Awards has a new look and a trio of new hosts this year. Country singers Kane Brown and Ashley McBryde join “Modern Family” actor Sarah Hyland as co-hosts for the fan-voted awards show airing Wednesday night. Instead of a live audience in an arena, the performances will be in scenic outdoor locations around Nashville, Tennessee, because of the coronavirus pandemic. Finalists for video of the year include Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and Tanya Tucker. CMT added a new quarantine video category for country artists who got creative with music videos and songs during the pandemic.