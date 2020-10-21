Census says deadline can be reached with tech, nonstop work

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — U.S. Census Bureau officials say new technology and working around the clock should allow the statistical agency to crunch numbers from the 2020 census in half the time originally allotted. But officials said Wednesday that if the work isn’t completed by a year-end deadline, the bureau will take the extra time needed to finish it. Advocacy groups are concerned that the Census Bureau is rushing the data-processing phase of the once-a-decade census that determines how many congressional seats and Electoral College votes each state gets. It also decides the distribution of $1.5 trillion in federal spending each year.