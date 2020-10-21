Cedar Falls Tourism and Visitors Bureau launched a new campaign to restore hope in the community

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - On top of a pandemic and a natural disaster, it's no secret this has been a hard year.

Knowing folks are feeling like it's one thing after the other, the Cedar Falls Tourism and Visitors Bureau is trying to bring back some joy by launching a new campaign. They call it, "Find Their Happiness."

The bureau has kicked off the campaign with a heartwarming video. Not only does the video promote some of the city's features like Main Street or its many nature trails. But the bureau's event promoter, Bonita Cunningham said it displays a message of hope.

"They're searching for anything and everything to keep them going and to not give up," Cunningham said, "sometimes in the most unexpected places happiness is right in front of you."

Happiness can be found in the most unexpected places...Music by Broken Roots

The bureau's sales and marketing coordinator, Adam Bolander agreed with Cunningham and said their goal is to promote a sense of unity during these hard times.

"Here in Cedar Falls, we like all of our residents and all of our visitors to know that we have their backs," Bolander said, "come to Cedar Falls and discover what you can find that makes you happy here in our city."

The bureau has posted the video to its social media platforms. Bonita and Bolander said there is more in store for the campaign, but are not releasing that information yet. Both have said to sit back, wait, and pay attention to their Facebook page.

To watch the entire video, click here.