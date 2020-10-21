US officials say Russia and Iran have obtained voter info

BOSTON (AP/KWWL) -- The government's national intelligence director says Russia and Iran have obtained U.S. voting registration information.

John Ratcliffe, the intelligence director, spoke at a rare news conference Wednesday night.

Ratcliffe and FBI Director Christopher Wray said the U.S. will impose costs on any foreign countries interfering in the 2020 election.

They accused Iran of spoofing emails designed to intimidate voters and distributing a video about casting fraudulent ballots from overseas.

Democratic voters in at least four battleground states, including Florida and Pennsylvania, have received threatening emails, falsely purporting to be from the far-right group Proud Boys, that warned "we will come after you" if the recipients didn't vote for President Donald Trump.

Despite the inference attempts, "you should be confident that your vote counts," Wray said.

This is a developing story