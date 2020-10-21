 Skip to Content

Brazil’s Bolsonaro rejects coronavirus vaccine from China

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has overruled his own health minister on the announced purchase of 46 million doses of a potential coronavirus vaccine being tested in Sao Paulo state. The president’s announcement came a day after Health Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello announced the purchase alongside Sao Paulo Gov. João Doria, a foe of Bolsonaro whose state government is participating in the vaccine’s development. The cost of the acquisition was estimated at 2 billion Brazilian reals ($360 million). Bolsonaro has long been a critic of China, and his move Wednesday prompted some to question if he was allowing politics to steer public health decisions.

