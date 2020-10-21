Asia Today: Philippines allows foreign travel to resume

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines has lifted a ban on non-essential foreign trips by Filipinos, but the immigration bureau didn’t immediately see many departures. Travelers to other countries must prove they have confirmed roundtrip tickets, insurance and a negative virus test among other requirements. Aside from tedious pre-departure requirements, many countries still restrict the entry of travelers from nations with high number of coronavirus infections, including the Philippines. The Department of Health has reported more than 360,000 confirmed cases, the second-highest in Southeast Asia, with at least 6,690 deaths. The government has gradually eased travel restrictions to bolster the economy.