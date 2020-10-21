Coronavirus spreads in Nagorno-Karabakh amid heavy fighting

STEPANAKERT, Nagorno-Karabakh (AP) — As fighting rages in the South Caucasus region of Nagorno-Karabakh, people infected with the coronavirus pack into cold basements alongside the healthy to shelter from artillery fire. At a clinic in the regional capital of Stepanakert, doctors who have tested positive perform surgery on the wounded. Even the local health minister is still working despite having the virus. Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia for more than a quarter-century. It is now facing the largest escalation of hostilities since a war there ended in 1994, with hundreds killed. One resident says there is no time to think about the coronavirus.