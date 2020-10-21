Absentee ballot request forms in Iowa due to election offices Saturday

NEVADA, Iowa — Iowans who want to vote by mail this election have a deadline approaching. Anyone wanting to vote by mail has until Saturday to fill out an absentee ballot application and return it to their local auditor’s office.

Those forms were sent out to all registered Iowa voters. Auditor’s offices will be open this Saturday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. in all 99 Iowa counties. This gives additional time to those who want to physically drop off their request form.

Officials urge voters if they have any questions or concerns to contact their county auditor.

“There’s just a lot of misinformation floating around this year, especially because it’s general election. So I would urge anyone who has questions or heard something to call your county auditor and ask, get your information from the source,” Story County auditor and commissioner of elections Lucy Martin said.

This Saturday’s deadline is also the last day to register to vote in Iowa. If you forget, you can show up on election day and register on-site.

You can still vote in-person early at your auditor’s office through Monday, November 2nd.

If you would like to track your absentee ballot to ensure it was received click here.