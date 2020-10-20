With Monday’s snowfall, Cedar Rapids sees further struggles in roof repairs from derecho

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Monday's snowfall did nothing to help communities that are still recovering from the August derecho.

With the early winter weather eastern Iowa saw, many are experiencing further delays in getting their roofs repaired that were damaged in the derecho.

Many roofing companies still have claims from the hail earlier this year. One project manager says the amount of roofs that need repair is overwhelming, and he didn't like seeing the snow yesterday.

David Erikson, project manager for PPC Roofing, says there are more challenges that come with roof repair in the winter.

"Obviously it's a little trickier, lower pitch roofs are so much easier to do, darker color shingles are gonna seal, really manufacturers recommend at least 40 degrees to put on product," Erikson said. "It's obviously more dangerous for the crews, and there's just, weather is not our friend right now."

Erikson says tarping that's done properly can get homes through the winter. He says crews will still be able to work in the winter, but it'll take more time and bring more challenges.