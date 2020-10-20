What are the treatment options for COVID-19?

There are several treatment options for COVID-19, and which one is best depends on how sick someone is. For example, steroids such as dexamethasone can lower the risk of dying for severely ill patients but may do the opposite for those who are only mildly ill. In the United States, no treatments are specifically approved for COVID-19, but a couple have been authorized for emergency use and several more are being considered. An experts panel convened by the National Institutes of Health updates guidelines as new studies come out.