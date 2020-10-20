US spacecraft touches asteroid surface for rare rubble grab

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A NASA spacecraft has descended to an asteroid and momentarily touched the surface to collect a handful of cosmic rubble for return to Earth. It was a first for the U.S. _ only Japan has scored asteroid samples. The Osiris-Rex spacecraft sent back confirmation Tuesday of its contact with asteroid Bennu 200 million miles away. But it could be a week before scientists know how much was grabbed and whether another try will be needed. Flight controllers expected to start receiving photos overnight and planned to provide an update Wednesday. If successful, Osiris-Rex will return the samples in 2023.