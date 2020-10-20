US overdose deaths appear to rise amid coronavirus pandemic

Available information suggests U.S. drug overdose deaths are on track to reach an all-time high this year. Addiction experts blame the coronavirus pandemic. They say it has left people stressed and isolated. And it has disrupted treatment and recovery programs. Before the coronavirus even arrived, the U.S. was in the midst of the deadliest drug overdose epidemic in its history, with a record 71,000 overdose deaths last year. This year’s tally likely will surpass that total. That’s according to preliminary death data from nine states reviewed by The Associated Press and national data on emergency responses to reported drug overdoses.