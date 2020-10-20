UN urges India government to better protect rights defenders

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. human rights chief has urged India’s government to do more to protect human rights defenders, who have come under mounting pressure in recent months in the world’s largest democracy. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet’s office cited three “problematic” laws in India that have variously tightened restrictions on non-governmental organizations and led to a crackdown on dissent. Her office lamented “vaguely worded laws that restrict foreign funding” that are increasingly being used to quell voices in civil society. The Indian government rejected Bachelet’s criticism and said Tuesday that “violations of law” couldn’t be “condoned under the pretext of human rights.”