Two more suspects charged in 2017 death of Davenport man

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Two more men have been charged with first-degree murder in the 2017 shooting death of a Davenport man. The Scott County Attorney’s office on Tuesday charged 24-year-old Darryl Merritt of Cahokia, Illinois, and 22-year-old Dyon Thomas of East St. Louis, Illinois, in the death of 18-year-old Demetrius Allen Jr. in March 2017. Both men are already state prison inmates. A man from Jefferson City, Missouri, has already been charged in Allen’s death. Prosecutors say the three suspects shot Allen after robbing him outside the Brady Street Stadium in Davenport.