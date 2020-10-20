Trump says Fauci is ‘terrific guy’ but not ‘team player’

WASHINGTON (AP) — A day after claiming the American people are tired of listening to Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Donald Trump is insisting that he gets along with the nation’s top infectious disease specialist.

But Trump is also complaining that the doctor is not a “team player.”

Trump’s strained relationship with Fauci has political overtones as the president defends his record on the pandemic just two weeks before Election Day.

Polls show Trump trailing Democrat Joe Biden in key battleground states, but Trump says he's confident of victory.

After three days of campaign stops in the West, the president heads to a rally Tuesday evening in Erie, Pennsylvania.