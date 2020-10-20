TRACKING: Scattered rain and chilly temperatures

Today: Mostly cloudy skies continue for today. Scattered rain and drizzle will be possible for all of Eastern Iowa this afternoon and evening. Our northern counties could see a rain/snow mix, or light snow. Temperatures will be rather cold once again, with a few locations struggling to get out of the 30s today. Overall, high temperatures will range from the mid 30s to the low 40s. Winds will be out of the ESE at 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Rain comes to an end this evening, leaving mostly cloudy skies overnight. The low temperature will be in the low to mid 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy to start the day, but showers and a few storms will roll in throughout the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be near 50 degrees.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers and storms will continue throughout the night Wednesday. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s.

Thursday: With warm, moist air being pumped into Eastern Iowa, temperatures will soar to the 70s. Even though temperatures will be nice, scattered showers and storms will be possible in the morning and in the afternoon and evening, as well. A cold front will pass through in the evening, which could lead to a strong storm or two. Hazards would include some hail and gusty winds. We’ll be monitoring the outlook of these storms throughout the week. Winds will be gusty out of the south at 15-25 mph.

Aside from lingering rain Friday morning, the first half of the weekend looks to stay dry. However, a chance of rain and snow appears likely by Sunday. Temperatures will cool down back to the low to mid 40s.