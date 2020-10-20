TRACKING: Highs near 70 Thursday

Tonight: Clouds, drizzle and areas of fog will continue through the night. Temperatures drop into the mid-30s my morning.

Wednesday: Temperatures are going to be a little warmer as they reach the upper 40s north and mid 50s south. The wind is light from the north under a mostly cloudy sky. There is a slight chance for a few showers.

Wednesday Night: Rain and isolated storms are likely with lows in the 40s. The wind starts to increase from the southeast at 10-15 mph.

Thursday: This will be the warmest day of the rest of the month. Highs will reach the low-70s. If we see more sunshine than expected, temperatures could reach the mid-70s. This time of year, we need a gusty south wind to get temperatures this warm and we will have just that. Wind gusts will be near 35-40 mph. Showers will taper off in the morning. A cold front is forecast to push through during the late afternoon and evening, and this will bring with it showers and storms. Some of the storms could be strong with gusty winds and some hail. An isolated severe storm is not out of the question.

Friday: It is another windy day but this time it is from the colder direction, northwest. Some of the gusts will be near 35 mph. It will also be much colder as highs are back in the mid-40s. Not much sunshine as clouds will dominate the sky.