TRACKING: Chance of showers later today

Today: It will be another mainly cloudy and cool day. Our next system brings scattered light rain showers this afternoon. A few wet snowflakes may mix in near the Iowa/Minnesota stateline, otherwise it’s just a light rain event. Rainfall totals will be around 0.10” or less. Highs will be in the 40s with an east/southeast wind 5-15 mph.

Tonight: A few lingering showers this evening, otherwise a gradual decrease in clouds overnight. Temperatures drop into the 30s, and there could be some areas of fog that develop late. The wind will be south, turning to the west 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: It will be a little warmer and we will start the day partly cloudy. Clouds increase ahead of an approaching warm front in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 50s with a northwest to east wind 5-15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Temperatures fall into the 40s but will rise overnight with showers and thunderstorms developing.

Thursday: Warm front moves north throughout the day, brining temperatures in the upper 60s to 70s and a gusty south wind. A Few showers/storms possible in the morning, with another chance late in the day. There is a potential for some stronger storms. Rain totals could be around an inch or more. Stay with KWWL for updates.