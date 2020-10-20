39 Chinese are Thailand’s 1st foreign tourists in 7 months

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s tourist industry has welcomed its first tourists since regular travelers were banned from entering almost seven months ago. The arrival of the 39 Chinese visitors was a modest step toward reviving the coronavirus-battered fortunes of Thailand’s tourist industry. The special visa has strict requirements including a virus test, 14-day quarantine and use of a tracking app. China was a natural choice for restarting tourism to Thailand, which was one of the top overseas destinations for Chinese tourists last year. Just as crucial is that China has largely contained the virus domestically unlike much of the world.