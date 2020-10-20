Sweden bans Huawei, ZTE from 5G, calls China biggest threat

Sweden is banning Chinese tech companies Huawei and ZTE from building new high-speed wireless networks after a senior security official called China one of the country’s biggest threats. The Swedish telecom regulator said Tuesday that four wireless carriers bidding for frequencies in a spectrum auction for the new 5G networks must not use equipment from Huawei or ZTE. The regulator said wireless carriers that plan to use existing telecommunications infrastructure for 5G networks must rip out any existing gear from Huawei or ZTE. Sweden is the latest country to ban Huawei from its 5G networks and its decision is likely to add to tensions between Beijing and Western powers. Huawei denies it is a security risk.