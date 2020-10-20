 Skip to Content

Snowfall totals Monday 10/19

A quick moving storm system brought localized heavy snow to central and eastern Iowa late Monday morning into the afternoon hours. Here's a look at the map of the snow band accumulation, courtesy of the Iowa State University Environmental Mesonet.

The band of snow impacted a good portion of the area that was hardest hit by the August 10th derecho.

Here is a list of totals from across eastern Iowa:

TownAmount
WaterlooTrace
Dubuque0.3
Cedar Rapids5.0
Iowa City1.5
Anamosa 3SSW, IA2.5
Bertram3.2
Cedar Falls 0.4 WNWTrace
Cedar Rapids 2 WSW3.5
CHARLES CITY, IATrace
CLUTIER, IATrace
Decorah 4.9SETrace
Dubuque #3, IA0.3
Elmira2.0
Ely 0.5 SE2.2
Fairfax 4.5
FAYETTE, IA0.1
GRUNDY CENTER, IATrace
HAMPTON, IA0.1
Hiawatha4.7
IOWA CITY, IA1.5
IOWA FALLS, IATrace
Lowden3.5
MANCHESTER NO. 2, IATrace
Marengo 2.6 SSW3.3
MARENGO, IA3.5
Marion3.0
Mount Vernon 1 ENE2.8
North Liberty 2.0
Parnell 0.1 SSW2.0
Rickardsville 0.2 WTrace
Solon 0.3 ESE2.5
STRAWBERRY POINT, IATrace
TRIPOLI, IATrace
VOLGA 1NE, IATrace
Waterloo 1.8 SSETrace
Wyoming3.0

A Snow Squall Warning was issued for portions of central Iowa, including the Des Moines metro, due to the very heavy snow reducing visibility for drivers on Interstate 80 and Interstate 35.

Here are some other totals across central and western portions of the state.

ALGONA 3 W, IATrace
Ankeny 2.3 WNW8.0
Ankeny 3.7 NNE5.5
ANKENY, IA7.0
Arthur 3.7 SSWTrace
ATLANTIC 1 NE, IA0.1
Atlantic 7.1 NNE0.4
Boone 4.5 WSW2.0
BROOKLYN, IA2.0
Burt 0.5 NWTrace
Calamus 2.0 NE2.5
CARROLL, IA1.6
Charlotte 1.9 WNW2.0
Davenport 6N, IA0.2
Des Moines 4.1 N3.2
Eagle Grove 3.3 SE2.8
Fort Dodge 1.6 ENETrace
Fort Dodge 1.7 NNWTrace
FORT DODGE 5 NNW, IA1.0
JEFFERSON 2 NW, IA1.4
Johnston 3.7 NNW9.0
LITTLE SIOUX 2 NW, IA4.0
MAPLETON NO. 2, IA1.0
Marengo 2.6 SSW3.3
MONTEZUMA 1 W, IA2.5
MUSCATINE 2 N, IA0.3
Muscatine 2.1 N0.8
NEWTON, IA1.8
Ogden 1.6 SETrace
ORANGE CITY, IATrace
Park View 0.2 WSW1.2
PERRY, IATrace
Polk City 1.0 N3.0
Riverdale 0.5 NTrace
Wapello 5.4 SETrace
Webster City 0.5 NWTrace
