Snowfall totals Monday 10/19
A quick moving storm system brought localized heavy snow to central and eastern Iowa late Monday morning into the afternoon hours. Here's a look at the map of the snow band accumulation, courtesy of the Iowa State University Environmental Mesonet.
The band of snow impacted a good portion of the area that was hardest hit by the August 10th derecho.
Here is a list of totals from across eastern Iowa:
|Town
|Amount
|Waterloo
|Trace
|Dubuque
|0.3
|Cedar Rapids
|5.0
|Iowa City
|1.5
|Anamosa 3SSW, IA
|2.5
|Bertram
|3.2
|Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW
|Trace
|Cedar Rapids 2 WSW
|3.5
|CHARLES CITY, IA
|Trace
|CLUTIER, IA
|Trace
|Decorah 4.9SE
|Trace
|Dubuque #3, IA
|0.3
|Elmira
|2.0
|Ely 0.5 SE
|2.2
|Fairfax
|4.5
|FAYETTE, IA
|0.1
|GRUNDY CENTER, IA
|Trace
|HAMPTON, IA
|0.1
|Hiawatha
|4.7
|IOWA CITY, IA
|1.5
|IOWA FALLS, IA
|Trace
|Lowden
|3.5
|MANCHESTER NO. 2, IA
|Trace
|Marengo 2.6 SSW
|3.3
|MARENGO, IA
|3.5
|Marion
|3.0
|Mount Vernon 1 ENE
|2.8
|North Liberty
|2.0
|Parnell 0.1 SSW
|2.0
|Rickardsville 0.2 W
|Trace
|Solon 0.3 ESE
|2.5
|STRAWBERRY POINT, IA
|Trace
|TRIPOLI, IA
|Trace
|VOLGA 1NE, IA
|Trace
|Waterloo 1.8 SSE
|Trace
|Wyoming
|3.0
A Snow Squall Warning was issued for portions of central Iowa, including the Des Moines metro, due to the very heavy snow reducing visibility for drivers on Interstate 80 and Interstate 35.
Here are some other totals across central and western portions of the state.
|ALGONA 3 W, IA
|Trace
|Ankeny 2.3 WNW
|8.0
|Ankeny 3.7 NNE
|5.5
|ANKENY, IA
|7.0
|Arthur 3.7 SSW
|Trace
|ATLANTIC 1 NE, IA
|0.1
|Atlantic 7.1 NNE
|0.4
|Boone 4.5 WSW
|2.0
|BROOKLYN, IA
|2.0
|Burt 0.5 NW
|Trace
|Calamus 2.0 NE
|2.5
|CARROLL, IA
|1.6
|Charlotte 1.9 WNW
|2.0
|Davenport 6N, IA
|0.2
|Des Moines 4.1 N
|3.2
|Eagle Grove 3.3 SE
|2.8
|Fort Dodge 1.6 ENE
|Trace
|Fort Dodge 1.7 NNW
|Trace
|FORT DODGE 5 NNW, IA
|1.0
|JEFFERSON 2 NW, IA
|1.4
|Johnston 3.7 NNW
|9.0
|LITTLE SIOUX 2 NW, IA
|4.0
|MAPLETON NO. 2, IA
|1.0
|MONTEZUMA 1 W, IA
|2.5
|MUSCATINE 2 N, IA
|0.3
|Muscatine 2.1 N
|0.8
|NEWTON, IA
|1.8
|Ogden 1.6 SE
|Trace
|ORANGE CITY, IA
|Trace
|Park View 0.2 WSW
|1.2
|PERRY, IA
|Trace
|Polk City 1.0 N
|3.0
|Riverdale 0.5 N
|Trace
|Wapello 5.4 SE
|Trace
|Webster City 0.5 NW
|Trace