Snowfall totals Monday 10/19

A quick moving storm system brought localized heavy snow to central and eastern Iowa late Monday morning into the afternoon hours. Here's a look at the map of the snow band accumulation, courtesy of the Iowa State University Environmental Mesonet.

The band of snow impacted a good portion of the area that was hardest hit by the August 10th derecho.

Here is a list of totals from across eastern Iowa:

Town Amount Waterloo Trace Dubuque 0.3 Cedar Rapids 5.0 Iowa City 1.5 Anamosa 3SSW, IA 2.5 Bertram 3.2 Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW Trace Cedar Rapids 2 WSW 3.5 CHARLES CITY, IA Trace CLUTIER, IA Trace Decorah 4.9SE Trace Dubuque #3, IA 0.3 Elmira 2.0 Ely 0.5 SE 2.2 Fairfax 4.5 FAYETTE, IA 0.1 GRUNDY CENTER, IA Trace HAMPTON, IA 0.1 Hiawatha 4.7 IOWA CITY, IA 1.5 IOWA FALLS, IA Trace Lowden 3.5 MANCHESTER NO. 2, IA Trace Marengo 2.6 SSW 3.3 MARENGO, IA 3.5 Marion 3.0 Mount Vernon 1 ENE 2.8 North Liberty 2.0 Parnell 0.1 SSW 2.0 Rickardsville 0.2 W Trace Solon 0.3 ESE 2.5 STRAWBERRY POINT, IA Trace TRIPOLI, IA Trace VOLGA 1NE, IA Trace Waterloo 1.8 SSE Trace Wyoming 3.0

A Snow Squall Warning was issued for portions of central Iowa, including the Des Moines metro, due to the very heavy snow reducing visibility for drivers on Interstate 80 and Interstate 35.

Here are some other totals across central and western portions of the state.