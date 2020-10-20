US, Russia appear set to extend last remaining nuclear pact

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and Russia are inching closer to a deal to extend their last remaining arms control pact after U.S. threats to allow the deal to expire early next year. The two sides signaled they are ready to accept compromises to salvage the New START treaty just two weeks ahead of the U.S. presidential election in which President Donald Trump faces a strong challenge from former Vice President Joe Biden. After the White House rejected an earlier proposal from the Kremlin to keep the accord alive, Moscow said Tuesday it would agree to a U.S.-proposed freeze on each side’s nuclear warheads and to extend the treaty by one year. In response, the U.S. said it was ready for a quick deal.