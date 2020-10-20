Palestinian official Erekat in critical, stable condition

JERUSALEM (AP) — The family of senior Palestinian official Saeb Erekat says he remains in critical but stable condition in an Israeli hospital after he was infected with the coronavirus. Erekat’s family told the official Palestinian news agency WAFA on Tuesday that he was receiving artificial respiration in the intensive care unit at Israel’s Hadassah Medical Center. Late Tuesday, Hadassah said Erekat had been placed on a machine that oxygenates blood while preventing lung damage caused by mechanical ventilation. Erekat, 65, has a history of health issues and underwent a lung transplant in 2017. He has been one of the Palestinians’ most recognizable faces for decades, serving as a senior negotiator in talks with Israel and frequent media spokesman.