Oct. 20: COVID-19 hospitalizations pass 500 as Iowa reports 14 more deaths

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 727 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 108,297.

The state's website says that of the 108,297 people who have tested positive, 83,463 have recovered. This is 1,407 more recoveries than what the state reported Monday.

The number of active positive cases in the state is 24,834.

The state is reporting 14 additional deaths within this time frame, leaving the state's death toll at 1,548.

There were 71 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 501, which is up from 480. Of those hospitalizations, 122 are in the ICU and 45 are on ventilators.

In Iowa, there's been 4,005 new tests given and a total of 905,751 people that have been tested for COVID-19.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing new data at 10 a.m. Monday. There were 11 more positive cases for a total of 5,900 cases in the county. There were 14 more recoveries, leaving a total of 4,300. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 96 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 8.7 percent.

LINN COUNTY

According to the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard at 10 a.m. Tuesday, there were 65 new positive cases, leaving a total of 5,078 reported cases since 10 a.m. Monday. There have been 134 additional recoveries since last Saturday, leaving a total of 3,957 recoveries. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 130 deaths. There are 15 current hospitalizations in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 6.2 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Tuesday, there are 23 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Monday. This brings the total to 5,647 reported cases. There have been 17 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 4,985 recoveries. A total of 44,549 have been tested. There were no additional deaths, leaving the total at 30 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 5.4 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Tuesday, there are 35 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Monday. This brings the total to 4,700 reported cases. There were 106 more recoveries reported for a total of 3,019. A total of 34,480 people have been tested. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 52 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 14.0 percent.

