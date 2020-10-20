Amnesty: Credible reports protesters shot dead in Nigeria

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Amnesty International said late Tuesday there is “credible but disturbing evidence” that security forces in the Nigerian megacity of Lagos have fatally shot protesters demonstrating against police brutality. The development came late Tuesday hours after the Lagos state governor said a new 24-hour curfew was going into effect across the sprawling city in a bid to quell mounting unrest. There has been no immediate comment from authorities though police earlier in the day had warned they would “exercise the full powers of the law to prevent any further attempt on lives and property of citizens.”