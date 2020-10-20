Leaders in US, Europe divided on response to surging virus

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Virus cases are surging across Europe and many U.S. states but responses by leaders are miles apart. Officials in Ireland, France and elsewhere are imposing curfews and restricting gatherings as some U.S. governors resist mask mandates or more aggressive measures. The contrasts in infection containment efforts come as outbreaks on both sides of the Atlantic raise alarm about shrinking hospital bed availability amid rising deaths. Governors of states including Oklahoma, Nebraska and North Dakota face calls from doctors and public health officials to require masks. A spike in Utah cases since school reopened has created a dynamic that Republican Gov. Gary Herbert has called “unsustainable.”