Judge denies lawsuit over election funding involving Black Hawk and Scott county auditors

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP/KWWL) -- A lawyer for a national conservative group says it may challenge the outcome of the Nov. 3 elections by arguing that municipalities are improperly using hundreds of millions of dollars in private money.

Attorney Erick Kaardal argued in an Iowa court Tuesday that Black Hawk County and Scott County officials have impermissibly accepted grants from the Center for Tech and Civic Life to help pay for staffing, training and equipment.

According to the Center for Tech and Civic Life, a non-profit group working to modernize elections, the grant was to be used to cover some of the increased costs of running an election during a pandemic.

According to court documents, Black Hawk County received $267,500, and Scott County received $286,870.

In the lawsuit, the Iowa Voter Alliance contends that the Center for Tech and Civic Life targets progressive voters and helps progressive candidates.

When asked about the lawsuit by KWWL on Friday, Black Hawk County Auditor Grant Veeder said he was advised by the county attorney not to comment on it.

Kaardal represents the Thomas More Society, which is bringing lawsuits seeking to block municipalities in several states from using the grants. Judges in Iowa, Texas, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan have rejected its arguments to date.

According to records, nearly 50 auditors across the Hawkeye state accepted grants from the Center for Tech and Civic Life, but only Black Hawk and Scott Counties were named in the suit.

You can read the full lawsuit here.