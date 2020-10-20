Japan’s PM, in Indonesia, says SE Asia key for his nation

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, in Indonesia on his first overseas trip since taking office, expressed his backing Tuesday for Southeast Asian efforts toward achieving peace in the South China Sea, while promoting Japan’s “free and open Indo-Pacific” concept of regional cooperation in countering China. Suga, on a four-day visit to Vietnam and Indonesia, arrived Tuesday from the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi. Southeast Asia was chosen for his first trip since succeeding Shinzo Abe as prime minister last month in order to demonstrate the region’s importance to Japan. After holding talks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Suga said he told Widodo that “Japan is committed to contributing to the peace and prosperity in the region.”