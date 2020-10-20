Iran breaks its record for most new virus cases in one day

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has reported its highest single-day toll of new coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic with more than 5,000 new infections, as the country struggles to cope with a surge in transmission. Iran’s health ministry also reported that 322 people had died from the virus, pushing the death toll over 31,000. The new infection count Tuesday eclipsed the previous high of 4,830 last week. Iran, which emerged early on as an epicenter of the virus, has seen its worst wave of deaths from the virus in recent weeks. Hospitals in the hard-hit capital of Tehran are overflowing.