Iowa’s Tracy plans to take knee during Saturday’s national anthem

IOWA CITY (KWWL) – Iowa sophomore Tyrone Tracy says he plans on taking a knee during the national anthem prior to kick-off on Saturday. He may not be the only one.

Tracy confirmed his stance during Tuesday's media session in Iowa City.

“It's to let everyone know what I stand for and what I believe in,” said Tracy, “I do think there is a lot of different things going on in the world, that needs some change.”

Kirk Ferentz mentioned the topic has come up in multiple team meetings during the off season. In one of those, a Navy SEAL veteran spoke with the Hawkeyes, supporting their right to make a choice.

“In his words, that's what people like him fought for so our country can enjoy the liberty and freedoms that are very unique to our country,” Ferentz said, “I'm convinced right now that we'll see a variety of stances taken by his team.”

Ferentz said the choice is up to the individual players, and while all won't do the same thing, he still says the team will be unified.