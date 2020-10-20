Iowa City Transit offering free rides on Election Day

IOWA CITY, Iowa. (KWWL) - Iowa City Transit will offer free rides on Election Day, Nov. 3.

Rides will be free to everyone. No proof of voter registration or destination is required.

Transit riders are encouraged to locate their polling place before boarding the bus.

Shuttles have been added to help voters get to two polling locations not on city transit routes.

Those include Precinct 10, at the Terry Trueblood Recreation Area's Park Lodge and Precinct 12, at Alexander Elementary School.

Each route will be serviced approximately every 30 minutes starting at 7 a.m. Signs will be posted at transit stops where shuttle service will be available.