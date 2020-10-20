5.6-magnitude earthquake hits Iceland, no injuries reported

REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) — A 5.6-magnitude earthquake has hit southwest Iceland, shaking buildings in the capital, Reykjavik. There were no immediate reports of injuries. The Icelandic Meteorological Office said the quake struck at 1:43 p.m. (1343GMT) and was centered near Krysuvik, about 35 kilometers (22 miles) south of Reykjavik. Volcanic Iceland is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, though most quakes are small and do little damage. Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir was speaking at a live Zoom event hosted by the Washington Post when she paused mid-sentence at the time the quake struck. She said: “Well, this is Iceland.”