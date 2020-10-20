ICCSD student info may have been stolen in data breach with billing company

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - A medical billing company that contracts with the Iowa City Community School District is alerting some families that personal information may have been breached earlier this year.

Timberline does Medicaid billing and reimbursement services for ICCSD. The company works with 190 school districts across the state.

ICCSD administrators say they were notified on Sept. 2 of a data breach that happened at Timberline between February 12 and March 4 of this year. Timberline says an "unknown actor" encrypted certain files and removed others, according to a Tuesday press release from the district.

Timberline did a review of the data breach but could not figure out which files were missing. The billing company instead compiled a list of files that could have been corrupted. That list showed several pieces of valuable information for past and present students.

"Timberline’s review determined that the files contained information for some current and former students of the District, including names, dates of birth, Medicaid identification number and related billing information. In very limited instances, a student’s Social Security number was also included in the files." - Kristin Pedersen, ICCSD community relations director

Timberline says it's so far not aware of any misuse of this data but is offering free credit monitoring for affected families to spot risky activity.

The company also set up a call center for families to ask questions. It can be reached at (844) 439-7669, Monday through Friday, between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. Central Time.