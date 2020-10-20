Gladbrook-Reinbeck looks to continue historic run

REINBECK (KWWL) – Things are going well for the Gladbrook-Reinbeck volleyball team.

“The girls are clicking,” says head coach Paula Kelley, “They seem to be meshing together really well, and it's great at this time of the season to be able to be doing that.”

The 4th ranked Rebels led by senior Saari Kuehl, who's tallied the 3rd most kills in 1A this season, have rattled off 12 straight wins heading to the post-season. Now, they have their eyes on a spot at state for the second time in three years. The first came in Kuehl's sophomore season which ended a 30-year drought.

“That was really exciting,” sayd Kuehl, “That was one of the first teams since Coach Kelley I think, so that was really big –“

Coach Kelley was also a senior on one of the Rebels' last two championship teams which came more than 3 decades ago, another drought that ended just last week when they clinched a share of the NICL West title.

“It was one of our goals at the beginning of the season,” says Kelley, “It was something we thought we could reach, and we were really wanting that.”

“The first day of practice I remember how we all talked about how wanted state conference and she was like, 'the last time we did that, I was a senior in high school,'”, says sophomore Megan Cooley, “And I'm like, 'Whoa. I wasn't even a thought then!”

Now the thought for the Rebels is just keep winning. Coach Kelley's team came up just one win short of a state title in 1988, something the current team would like to take one step further.